(Bloomberg) -- Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight faces 28 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter from a 2015 hit-and-run incident outside a restaurant in Compton, California.

Knight, 53, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4, according to a statement Thursday by the Los Angeles County district attorney.

The rap mogul was charged with murder and attempted murder after he ran over two men with his truck following an altercation. One of the men died and the other was injured. Knight, who was out on bail in a robbery case, fled the scene and was arrested later.

The incident occurred near the set where a promotion for “Straight Outta Compton,” the Universal Pictures biopic of rap group N.W.A., was being filmed, a person with knowledge of the situation said at the time.

A no-contest plea in California is not an admission or denial of guilt but it results in a criminal conviction just like a guilty plea.

The case is People v. Knight, TA136401, Los Angeles County Superior Court (Compton).

