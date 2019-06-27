A new e-scooter service is coming to Canada, courtesy of the man who helped bring the NBA to Canada.

Bird Rides Inc., one of the leading players in the electric scooter sharing space, is coming north of the border through a new Canadian-owned company. Bird Canada, chaired by entrepreneur and Toronto Raptors founder John Bitove, will roll out its e-scooter service next month.

“As a platform partner to Bird, the global market leader and pioneering e-scooter sharing company, we are bringing the best micro-mobility solution possible to Canadian communities,” Bitove said in a press release.

The company will launch initially in Alberta, but has plans to expand its fleet across the country.

The launch comes as tech companies rush to develop new environmentally-friendly solutions for city commuters and new ways to avoid traffic congestion. Late last year, California e-scooter company Lime made its Canadian debut in Waterloo, Ont., with plans for further expansion in the country.

Uber Canada has also expressed some interest in bringing its e-scooter business to the Canadian market. On Wednesday, the ride-sharing company rolled out its dockless e-bike service, Jump, in Montreal.

Bird Canada has financial backing from Bitove’s private investment company Obelysk Inc., VC firm Relay Ventures and real estate tech initiative Alate Partners.