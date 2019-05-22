The Toronto Raptors were feeling generous before game four of the Eastern Conference finals series on Tuesday night, gifting Drake with a custom-made blazer worth an estimated $769,000.

You don’t worry ‘bout fittin’ in when you custom made. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/KtxU4Uwmka — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 22, 2019

Raptors President Masai Ujiri presented the rapper and team’s global ambassador with the coat, which was designed by Toronto-based tailor Garrison Bespoke.

It features 235 lab-grown, carbon-neutral diamonds in the shape of Drake’s apparel company OVO’s owl logo. On the left lapel sits a 1.2-carat diamond pin. Inside, the jacket features a City Edition Raptors jersey, which Drake helped design with OVO’s colour scheme. The jersey also includes a 92-year-old patch of original “jersey” fabric from French mill Dormeuil.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the team has gifted a custom blazer to Drake, but this most recent jacket is the most extravagant. It marks a big year for the partnership between the team and its most famous celebrity fan. In March, OVO took over the naming rights of the team’s practice facility near downtown Toronto.

The jacket was presented to Drake before the Raptors cruised to a 120-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and evened the series at two games apiece. Drake even supplied a viral moment when he was caught on camera providing an impromptu shoulder rub to Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse.