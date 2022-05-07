(Bloomberg) --

A rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oak sold for 1,058,500 Swiss francs ($1.1 million) at auction, a record price for the steel Swiss sports watch.

The second Royal Oak ever made and one of four models presented to the media and public at the 1972 Basel watch fair, the Gerald Genta-designed timepiece sold for five-times its pre-sale low estimate, according to a statement from the auctioneer, Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo.

The record sale comes after prices for vintage Swiss watches from brands including Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Rolex soared during the pandemic, spurred by homebound buyers flush with cash.

The Geneva auction, held Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak, also saw the sale of an all black model believed to have been owned by fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld for 937,500 francs.

Audemar Piguet’s Royal Oak met with derision from critics when launched in 1972. However, the angular and flashy design proved popular with customers propelling the model to a place among the most coveted luxury watches.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.