(Bloomberg) -- Bovine tuberculosis, once the deadliest disease for cattle in the U.S., was found for the first time in decades in Montana’s beef herd.

A cow was confirmed to be infected with the disease during routine inspection at a packing plant, the Montana Department of Livestock said Friday in a statement.

The rest of the herd was placed under quarantine while officials will now test adjacent herds for the disease, which can spread to other species, as well as to humans, through small particles in the air.

“The purpose of the investigation is to determine if other herds or wildlife are involved, and if possible, to determine the source of disease introduction,” said Marty Zaluski, Montana state veterinarian.

Bovine TB caused more losses among U.S. farm animals in the early part of the 20th century than all other infectious diseases combined, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

