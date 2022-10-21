Rare Pink Diamond of 170 Carats to Go on Sale This Month

(Bloomberg) -- A rare pink diamond is among the gems that will be offered for sale by Angola’s state-owned trading firm Sodiam later this month.

The 170-carat “Lulo Rose” may be the largest recovered in the last three centuries, Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Co. said in July. It will go on sale with other rough stones exclusively to registered customers from Oct. 24 through Nov. 14, Sodiam said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The gems on sale will also include three single stones weighing between 112 carats and 160 carats.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.