(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish central bank governor faced down withering criticism at a meeting of a major industry group, with his appearance prompting an unusual public airing of grievances over policies that exporters are warning may threaten one of the economy’s engines.

Galloping inflation at home and the risk of a financing crunch for companies are compounding global developments that include higher interest rates, Istanbul Chamber of Industry Chairman Erdal Bahcivan said on Friday.

With Governor Sahap Kavcioglu seated in the audience, Bahcivan said “a strong, predictable monetary policy is one of the leading anchors in the medium and long term for our industry and real sector.”

Other industrialists took the podium and echoed Bahcivan’s comments.

Kavcioglu fought back after taking the stage and said he didn’t “understand the amount of complaints” from members of the chamber.

It was a rare public display of dissent that highlights the divisions over the course of policies under Kavcioglu, who was installed last year by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the ouster of three governors since 2019.

The president has defied orthodox economic views, pledging to lower the cost of money and insisting that high rates are the cause of faster inflation, not the opposite.

Just a day earlier, Kavcioglu sounded sanguine on the threat of inflation facing Turkey even as the central bank revised its year-end forecast for price growth to 60.4% from 42.8%. The central bank has kept interest rates at 14% for the past seven meetings despite inflation hitting a 24-year high of nearly 80%.

“We are very far away from the desired levels of inflation,” Bahcivan said. “Industrialists’ main job is to carry out sustainable investments, create jobs and increase the export potential and we think this is only possible when inflation and expectations are taken under control.”

Erdogan has said that by reducing rates, Turkey was prioritizing investments, exports and job creation in the hope of fashioning an economy that thrives on local production. On Thursday, Kavcioglu suggested Turkey was indeed making headway and pointed to growth in foreign sales and employment.

The governor also defended the ultra-loose monetary policy and blamed Russia’s war on Ukraine for causing a spike in energy and commodity prices.

Without putting the blame directly on Kavcioglu, however, Bahcivan said “we should not ignore our structural problems being an important factor” in driving up inflation.

“While export markets are deteriorating, industrialists should not be left without financing support,” he said. “For our exports industry and overall economy to be minimally negatively affected, well-determined steps and measures need to be taken from today.”

Despite acknowledging some disadvantages that Turkish businesses face in competing against companies from developed economies, Kavcioglu was dismissive of concerns that exporters were unable to access the so-called discount loans offered by the central bank to non-financial companies via commercial lenders.

“You’ll go and get the loan” from commercial banks, he said. “You should be persistent. Instead of going on television and criticizing the central bank, you should go and claim your money” from banks, he said.

