A cask of rare Scottish whisky dating back to 1975 has sold for a record £16 million, the Financial Times reported.

Cask No. 3, made by the Ardbeg distillery, was sold to a private Asian collector. Ardbeg, based on the Scottish island of Islay, is owned by Glenmorangie Co., a subsidiary of French luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

The distillery will draw around 88 bottles of whisky from the cask in each of the next five years and deliver them to the buyer. That’s around £36,000 per bottle.

Scotch whisky has been enjoying a comeback as major producers create new varieties to compete with spirits like tequila and gin.

