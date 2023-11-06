(Bloomberg) -- A unique wristwatch signed by both George Daniels and Roger Smith sold for a record $2.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Geneva, underscoring strong demand for UK independent watchmakers.

The white gold Millennium model made in 2001 features the names of the late George Daniels, widely considered the greatest UK watchmaker of the modern era, and his then apprentice Roger Smith, who now produces watches under his own name.

Sign up here to join the Bloomberg Pursuits Watch Club and receive our newsletter with exclusive news, plus invites to events and collector gatherings.

It was the last of the Millennium series produced and was Smith’s own personal watch until he sold it in 2008 for £100,000 ($124,000) to help fund his own watchmaking business. The piece was the first wristwatch made with his name on it.

The auction price of 2.18 million Swiss francs ($2.4 million) represents the highest price paid at auction for a Millennium model and the highest for a Roger Smith-signed wristwatch.

Daniels created the Millennium series to showcase his invention of the co-axial escapement, an innovation which improves accuracy and is now used in many of Swiss brand Omega’s top models.

The winning bidder, a collector and watch dealer from the United Arab Emirates, was in the room in Geneva and bested nine others during five minutes of bidding.

A Roger Smith pocket watch sold for a record $4.9 at Phillips in New York in June. A rare George Daniels wristwatch fetched more than $4 million at a Phillips auction in Geneva in November last year.

The Roger Smith watch brand produces just 18 watches a year from a workshop on the Isle of Man.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.