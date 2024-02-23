(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc’s new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe isn’t planning to spend millions on a short-term fix for one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

“Quite often in football people just get the checkbook out and they think it’s all going to be solved in the summer transfer window,” Ratcliffe said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “That’s proven many many times to not end well.”

The British businessman late last year paid $1.3 billion for a 25% stake in Manchester United. It remains to be seen how the self-made billionaire will manage the club alongside the Glazer family, which aims to cement Manchester United as the world’s most expensive sporting asset.

Ratcliffe, who historically has been avoiding public companies, declined to comment on whether he would be willing to take Manchester United private. The chemicals investor bought his stake in the team from both the Glazer family and shares listed in New York.

Turning around Manchester United “will take us two or three seasons,” Ratcliffe said, adding that he wants to improve the environment and the structure to help make the club’s coaches more successful.

Ratcliffe expects to announce a task force charged with proposing a possible redevelopment and new stadium around Manchester’s Old Trafford area. The club may also decide to refurbish the current stadium, he said.

Refurbishing Old Trafford “will give us a great facility of 80,000 or 90,000 and will cost about £1 billion,” Ratcliffe said. “But there is another scenario which could maybe act as a catalyst to regenerate that part of Manchester, which is a little bit neglected.”

