(Bloomberg) -- Texas Representative John Ratcliffe withdrew his expected nomination as Director of National Intelligence after scrutiny of his qualifications for the position, President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

Trump announced on Sunday that he would nominate Ratcliffe, a Republican, to replace Dan Coats, who is scheduled to resign Aug. 15. Republican senators had been unusually silent on Ratcliffe since the announcement.

After Trump announced Coats’ departure and his choice for a replacement on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a lengthy statement bemoaning the departure of his longtime Senate colleague. He lauded the intelligence chief’s work safeguarding elections against Russian meddling and emphasized the need for U.S. intelligence agencies to be free of political bias to “deliver unvarnished hard truths” to the nation’s leaders.

McConnell told reporters he wasn’t familiar with Ratcliffe.

