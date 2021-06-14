(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

In the debate over how dangerous the surge in global inflation may become, two hawkish central banks in the European Union’s eastern wing don’t want to take any chances.

Policy makers in Hungary and the Czech Republic are urging for a liftoff in borrowing costs next week to prevent the jump in commodity prices, supply-chain bottlenecks and other global factors from transforming into inflationary pressures such as demand for higher wages in their own economies.

Both nations have scrapped social-distancing restrictions to reopen shops and restaurants after overcoming some of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks. Now risks of a more prolonged economic downturn are easing, and rate-setters are preparing to take action to keep inflation expectations from spinning out of control.

Hungary will probably try to rein in the EU’s fastest price growth with quarterly interest-rate hikes to make sure the tightening campaign doesn’t undercut the economy’s rebound, according to Monetary Council member Gyula Pleschinger.

Increases will most likely coincide with central-bank inflation forecasts, which are published once every three months. The next installment is due on June 22, he said in an interview.

“If we move too slowly, that can have serious negative market consequences, but if we move too fast then we can undermine economic growth, which is still fragile,” Pleschinger said. “We need to strike a balance.”

The forint fell as much as 0.6% against the euro after the comments, reaching its weakest level in more than two weeks as investors pared rate-hike bets. The currency has strengthened 1.3% against the euro in the last month.

The central bank’s leadership has been explicit about the need to raise rates at a meeting next week after prices grew by an annual 5.1% for a second month in May, above the 2%-4% tolerance band. But economists and money-market investors are split over the pace, with the former group forecasting two 15 basis-point increases this year in a Bloomberg survey and the latter pricing in double that amount, according to forward-rate agreements.

‘Why Postpone?’

In the Czech Republic, Tomas Holub became the first policy maker to say he favored raising rates at the central bank’s June 23 meeting rather than waiting for one in August. An earlier move would show the bank won’t let the factors driving global inflation from sending consumer prices spiraling out of control, he said.

Holub, who once ran the bank’s forecasting team, expects the growth outlook for 2021 to be revised up to “somewhere around 2.5% or more” after the economy fared better than expected in the first quarter and the pace of relaxing lockdown restrictions quickened.

While the current spike in prices is driven by temporary phenomena, there’s “a growing risk of a spill-over into inflation expectations” that the central bank needs to address, Holub said in an interview. A local shortage of workers is driving wage growth and keeping consumer inflation around the top of the 1%-3% tolerance range.

“That’s precisely the moment when we must say no, monetary policy won’t allow a prolonged period of elevated inflation, and we’re beginning to normalize,” Holub said. “And if I conclude that that moment is now, then why postpone until August?”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.