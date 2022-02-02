(Bloomberg) -- The world’s well of debt with yields below zero has shrunk to the lowest in more than three years as the prospect of imminent interest-rate hikes drives a selloff in bonds.

The amount of negative-yielding securities has fallen to $7.67 trillion, according to a Bloomberg index, the least since 2018. It has slumped almost 60% since a late-2020 peak as central banks took the first steps toward reducing the extraordinary stimulus that propped up bond markets and sent yields diving during the pandemic.

While the price correction has imposed painful losses on fixed-income assets so far this year, more positive yields should also come as a relief to investors who have been forced to take on ever more risk in pursuit of boosting returns. Some portfolio managers, including central banks, can only buy positive-yielding securities.

“A slide to zero may still be far away, but with the big central banks moving towards a different policy setup, there should be plenty more potential for it to fall,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank Abp.

The trend of sub-zero yields has been most prevalent in Europe, home to more than half of the world’s negative-yielding debt. But that pile has roughly halved since September as persistently high inflation fans bets of a first interest-rate increase by the European Central Bank this year.

‘Why Am I Holding This?’ Saying Bye to Europe’s Negative Yields

In a sign of the sea change, German 10-year government borrowing costs climbed above 0% for the first time in three years last week. While many shorter-maturity yields across the region are still negative, Irish and French five-year rates turned positive this week and Portugal’s look set to follow.

Still, the surge in inflation has meant the ‘real yield’ available to investors remains deep in negative territory in many parts of the world. The inflation-adjusted 10-year Treasury yield is around minus 0.7% while its German equivalent is about minus 1.9%.

