(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark gilt yields rose to their highest level since before the pandemic as investors prepared for the withdrawal of Bank of England stimulus.

The yield on 10-year U.K. government bonds rose to 1.22% on Tuesday, the highest since May 2019. The nation has been at the forefront of a global bond selloff since mid-December, with yields rising around half a percentage point.

Bets on higher rates have been buoyed amid the BOE’s need to temper surging inflation. Money markets have almost fully priced a hike in February to 0.5%, a level that could pave the way for the central bank to start reducing its record balance sheet by stopping the reinvestment of expired bonds.

The BOE’s Next Move Is About More Than an Interest-Rate Hike

Traders are wagering on over 100 basis points of cumulative tightening by the end of the year, bringing the key rate to 1.25%.

