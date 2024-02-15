Rate Hike May Be Fed’s Next Move If Growth Picks Up, SocGen Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate move could be a hike — rather than a cut — if the US economy reaccelerates, potentially boosting the dollar, French bank Societe Generale says.

After its most aggressive tightening cycle in decades, the Fed is widely expected to deliver its first rate cut by June, as inflation has shown signs of slowing. Traders are betting on roughly 100 basis points of easing this year.

But for Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale, the Fed “has no reason to hurry” to cut rates and might even hike them further, as the 525 basis points of rate hikes since 2022 has done little to slow the US economy and its labor market.

“If the US economy reaccelerates, the Fed will eventually have to tighten again and the dollar will rally,” he wrote in a note to clients. Such a move by the Fed could push the dollar back up to an all-time high versus a basket of other international currencies, he added.

The risk of tightening is beginning to percolate among investors even as markets are pricing a zero chance of a hike at the moment.

Mark Nash, who manages absolute return macro funds at Jupiter Asset Management, sees a 20% chance that the Fed may hike rates instead of cutting them, arguing that strong consumer demand and the prospect that companies may ramp up spending could heat up inflation risks once again.

“If there’s a lot of demand for capital, there’s a lot of spending, and inflation is above target, the Fed is going to have to get rates even higher,” he said. “It’s not a huge risk, but it’s not negligible.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he is waiting for inflation to slow to 2% before starting to cut rates. Last week, he said the US central bank may have to wait beyond March for this to happen, and markets have since been paring back bets for rate cuts this year.

While the Fed is focused on inflation, Juckes said he is “more bothered” by signs of the US economy re-accelerating. “CPI data matter, but the main driver of stickiness is stronger-than expected-growth, so that’s where our focus should be,” he said.

A strong labor market, retail sales and manufacturing activity have boosted US growth to an annualized 3.3%. That’s setting the US far ahead of other major regions, including the euro zone, where growth has stagnated, and the UK and Japan, which both fell into technical recessions in the second half of 2023.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index hit a three-month high this week, and has gained nearly 3% this year.

(Adds fund manager view from sixth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.