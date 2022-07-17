(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s dollar is poised to keep falling -- despite a central bank that’s in the vanguard of the global push for tighter monetary policy.

The kiwi has dropped by more than 11% against the greenback since the Reserve Bank of New Zealand started raising interest rates in October. It failed to rally even after policy makers delivered their sixth-straight increase last week, and flagged more to come.

The currency is threatened by negative risk sentiment as the global economy slows, and the prospect that New Zealand’s rate cycle may peak at a lower point than official forecasts. With 225 basis points of hikes already done, the kiwi is now vulnerable to jumbo increases from the Federal Reserve that leapfrog it ahead of the RBNZ.

“The New Zealand dollar is likely to face further downside pressure over the months ahead, driven by the global macro backdrop, which includes downward revisions to the global growth outlook, a hawkish Fed and fragile risk appetite,” said Jason Wong, a currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand.

There’s a good chance the currency may fall under 60 US cents this quarter, said Wong. It closed at 61.65 cents on Friday.

If it does drop through this level, this would open the door for a test of support at 59.41 cents, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of its March 2020 to February 2021 rally. And a breach of this would likely usher in even deeper loses.

Further tightening from the RBNZ is unlikely to boost the currency given that markets have already priced in nearly 150 basis points more of hikes by the end of its final meeting this year in November.

“Emerging worries about the health of the economy are consistent with our view that rates will peak around 3.5%, rather than the 4% predicted by the RBNZ,” Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia & New Zealand economist at Capital Economics, said in a note last week.

A housing downturn will soon weigh heavily on residential investment and household spending, forcing the the central bank to slow the pace of tightening over coming months, according to Capital Economics. It projects rate increases of just 25 basis points in October and November.

Data out Friday showed New Zealand’s performance of manufacturing index in contractionary territory in June for the first time since August last year.

With this in mind, investors will be monitoring the nation’s second-quarter inflation data on Monday to help gauge how aggressive the RBNZ needs to be on policy.

Here’s the key Asian economic data due this week:

Monday, July 18: New Zealand 2Q CPI, Singapore non-oil domestic exports

Tuesday, July 19: RBA minutes and RBA’s Bullock speaks

Wednesday, July 20: RBA Gov. Lowe speaks, China 1- and 5-year loan prime rate, Taiwan export orders, Malaysia trade balance

Thursday, July 21: BOJ policy decision and Japan trade balance, Bank Indonesia policy decision, Australia 2Q business confidence, New Zealand trade balance and credit card spending, South Korea 20-day exports/imports

Friday, July 22: Japan CPI, Malaysia CPI, South Korea PPI, Thailand customs trade balance

