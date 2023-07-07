Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s policy rate decision next week, one economist said interest rates could be having more of an effect on demand than is currently understood by the central bank.

In a note published last week, Andrew Grantham, economist at CIBC Capital Markets, noted how the central bank debated in June whether excess savings and pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic were impacting the relationship between interest rates and spending.

“Focusing on recent growth rates, it’s easy to come to the conclusion that rate hikes haven’t bitten into consumer spending plans yet,” Grantham said in the note.

“However, there is one more explanation. It is possible that past rate hikes are already having a bigger impact on demand than perceived, but we are focusing too much on growth rates rather than the level of spending.”

He said the debate was publicized in the Bank of Canada’s most recent summary of deliberations, as it debated whether to raise interest rates at its policy announcement earlier in June. Ultimately, the central bank elected to increase its policy rate by 25 basis points.

According to Grantham, categorizing spending growth as pent-up demand in sectors that are typically sensitive to interest rates, but were impacted by pandemic restrictions or supply chain disruptions does not tell the whole story.



He said this kind of categorization “would be a bit misleading, as households aren’t on average eating out more often or going on an extra vacation to make up for the pandemic years.”

Instead, Grantham said that growth in those areas could be categorized as a “normalization of activity following a very abnormal period."

Examples of interest rate-sensitive industries hardest hit by pandemic restrictions include travel and restaurants, while the automotive industry is an example of a sector that was sensitive to supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

"In other words, rate hikes may already be working to slow demand, and the true test in terms of growth rates is still to come,” he said.

“If rate hikes have already been working to cool demand more than is apparent by simply looking at growth rates, history could show that the recent Bank of Canada rate hike (and any subsequent moves) was at best unnecessary, and at worst a mistake.”

JULY HIKE?

In another report out Friday, Grantham said Statistics Canada’s latest employment figures had “tipped the scales” towards a likely rate hike next week from the central bank.

“The rebound in jobs during June, and an unemployment rate that is still low relative to pre-pandemic norms, may have just tipped the scales towards an immediate hike,” he wrote.

“Because of that we now forecast a 25 (basis point) hike next week, rather than at the September meeting, although we still suspect that 5 per cent will be the peak for the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate.”