(Bloomberg) -- A rare bout of anti-government protests -- and fear of more to come -- is an unexpected hurdle in Egypt’s path toward lower interest rates.

A surprise slowdown in inflation to its lowest level since 2013 should all but ensure that policy makers follow their first rate cut in six months with another on Thursday. But the market fallout from last weekend’s protests, coupled with greater political risk across the Middle East, mean a more moderate cut, or even a hold, may now also be on the table.

Although the unanimous consensus in a Bloomberg survey of 15 economists is for a rate cut at a meeting on Thursday, analysts are split about just how much easing the central bank can afford.

Most see a decrease of 1 percentage point in the benchmark deposit rate to 13.25%, with other expectations ranging between 50 and 150 basis points. In August, policy makers delivered a cut of 150 basis points, the first in six months and their biggest since 2017.

Reham El Desoki, an independent economist in Cairo, predicts a cut of between 50 and 100 basis points, citing “global economic conditions and political developments,” which could prompt a slower easing cycle.

A “more conservative outcome could be to hold rates unchanged this meeting until market volatility subsides and embark on a more accelerated easing cycle further into the fourth quarter or early 2020,” she said.

After a pivot to monetary easing thanks to a steep slowdown in inflation and a stable currency, the question now is whether the recent unrest and the investor backlash that followed will change the central bank’s calculus.

More than eight years after Egypt’s uprising against then-leader Hosni Mubarak, and reeling under worsening living standards, hundreds of people defied a ban on demonstrations in several major cities. The part-time actor and ex-government contractor who incited the first round of protests by alleging corruption is calling for more rallies on Friday.

While Egyptian stocks have tanked this week following the protests, foreign investors have mostly held on to local-currency bonds. Those have generated total returns of 37% in dollar terms this year, the biggest gains in emerging markets. Egypt’s pound is the world’s second-best performer against the dollar this year with a gain of almost 10%.

While Egypt has the fastest economic growth in the Middle East, monetary stimulus could be warranted as business activity has contracted in all but two of the past 12 months, according to the Markit Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index. Almost one-third of Egypt’s 100 million population -- the Arab world’s largest -- now lives in poverty, about double the figure at the start of the century.

When the central bank cut rates last month, it said the decision was “consistent” with achieving its inflation target of 9%, plus or minus 3 percentage points, by the end of 2020. But the bank said that future decisions remain “a function of inflation expectations, rather than prevailing inflation rates.”

Consumer prices in urban parts of Egypt rose 7.5% in August from a year earlier. Core inflation, which strips out volatile and regulated items, slowed to an annual 4.9% in August, the least in almost seven years.

“The central bank may be more conservative,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at Cairo-based investment bank EFG-Hermes. “It could prefer to hold some of its cards until year-end given the risk of global market volatility as well as risks surrounding oil prices, which could affect inflation expectations given the implementation of fuel price indexation.”

