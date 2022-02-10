(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors lulled into the belief that inflation will remain muted in Southeast Asia are about to get a wake-up call.

Interest-rate swaps in Thailand and Malaysia hit a two-year high this week as traders bet that rising inflation will lead to quicker-than-expected rate hikes.

That could mark the end of the region’s status as a mini-haven from the selloff that has engulfed global markets as a majority of central banks turn hawkish. And if Southeast Asia’s policy makers don’t act, then real bond yields -- which are already lower than historical averages -- will get eroded further.

With elevated oil and upside risks to food prices, inflation in the region will likely pick up into the latter part of the year and overtake the U.S., said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. That’s going to narrow real-rate spreads relative to Treasuries, spurring outflows, he said.

The canary in the coal mine may well be Thailand, where the central bank is regarded as the most dovish in the region. Inflation quickened to 3.23% in January, beating economists’ estimates for a gain of 2.47%. That sent two-year non-deliverable interest rate swaps surging by as much as 19 basis points since the data release on Friday.

Price pressures in countries including Indonesia and Malaysia have started to climb as well, with the latter hovering above the 3% mark. As a result, inflation-adjusted yields have dipped below historical averages.

The Thai 10-year benchmark bond is offering a real yield of minus 106 basis points, or 1.8 standard deviations below the three-year average. The equivalent Indonesia and Malaysia notes are seeing inflation-adjusted yields close to one standard deviation below the mean.

Patience Here

Central banks in the region are still preaching patience.

The Bank of Thailand said Wednesday that it needed to support the economic recovery, echoing a similar refrain by the governor of Bank Negara Malaysia. On Thursday, Bank Indonesia said inflationary pressures are expected to start building only in 2023, and it’ll start assessing more thoroughly from the third quarter.

But, policy makers in the region have a history of acting aggressively. BI in 2018 raised benchmark rates by 175 basis points from May to November, spurring an annual loss of 8% for rupiah sovereign debt that year.

For bond investors, keeping an eye on nascent price pressures in the region may well prove crucial.

