(Bloomberg) -- Money-market traders are now basically pricing in a full quarter-point rate hike for the June Federal Reserve meeting and there has been a noticeable flurry of activity in eurodollar option plays around that date.

Downside hedging in eurodollars -- which protects traders against increases in short-term rates -- got a jolt after Chair Jerome Powell commented on asset-purchase tapering Tuesday, and that activity has continued into the Wednesday session.

Wednesday flows have included 20,000 Jun22 99.00/98.50 1x2 put spread bought at 1 , one U.S.-based Also Jun22 99.50/99.25 1x2 put spread bought in 10,000 at 1 and EDM2 99.1875/99.3125/99.4375 put fly bought in 4,000 at 1.25

On Tuesday, demand jumped for similar option plays across Jun22 eurodollar options following Powell’s comments that the Fed could speed up the pace of tapering The flows appeared as new risk in preliminary open interest data Eurodollar Flows Skewed to June 2022 Downside: Open Interest

Tuesday’s eurodollar futures volumes in Jun22 contract were just over 450k, most since Oct. 28 -- open interest rose almost 15k in the tenor

First full 25bp rate hike is now priced into the June meeting next year; recent positions in the Jun22 options stand to benefit should more hike premium be priced into the June FOMC meeting

Second rate hike -- or 50bp -- is currently priced into the November meeting, with 63bp priced by the end of next year

Some information comes from rates traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly

