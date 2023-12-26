(Bloomberg) -- BGC Group Inc. is making a big push into the yen interest-rate derivatives business as speculation over Japan’s monetary policy fuels record volumes of transactions to hedge against potential changes in borrowing costs.

The Nasdaq-listed firm will launch a team in Japan next week for broking yen rate swaps, helping clients find counterparts to exchange one stream of future interest payment for another, Ken Ichikawa, chief executive officer of the Tokyo branch of BGC Shoken Kaisha Ltd., said in an interview. It will start with eight members, and add more over the course of 2024, he said.

The prospect of the Bank of Japan ending ultra-easy policy has sparked a flurry of activity, helping financial firms enjoy bumper trading profit while setting off competition to hire fixed-income experts. The central bank this year twice relaxed its control over government bond yields, and most economists expect it will end the negative rate policy in 2024.

Varying expectations about the rate outlook for Japan are fueling transactions of yen rate swaps, an instrument traditionally used by companies to protect themselves against swings in interest rates, according to BGC managing director Tadashi Masumoto, who will lead the business.

“The general perception may be that Japan is on the verge of entering a full-blown phase of rising interest rates,” said Masumoto, who has more than two decades of experience in handling yen rate swaps. “But of course there are those who hold the opposite view. Various views are intersecting though the market, and transactions have increased as a result of that.”

The volume of such contracts cleared through Japan Securities Clearing Corp. totaled ¥1,777 trillion ($12.5 trillion) in 2023 as of November, surpassing the previous year’s annual record of ¥1,111 trillion, according to its data.

BGC may hire up to seven people next year to add to the new team, Masumoto said. The firm is also considering expanding into yen interest-rate swaptions, which offers the buyer the right to enter into rate swaps, he said.

