(Bloomberg) -- Traders are rebuilding bets on a 50 basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in March due to surging inflation expectations and hawkishness from some officials. Those forecasts are adding to concern about damage to growth further down the track.

Meeting-dated swaps are now pricing in an increase of roughly 34 basis points in the Fed’s benchmark next month, up from just 28 basis points as recently as Monday. That is still well below this month’s high of 48 basis points.

At the same time, pricing based on eurodollar futures suggests the next rate-hike cycle is likely to be a short one, with the path beyond 2023 factoring in cuts.

The market’s vision assumes the Fed will tighten aggressively and “overdo it,” said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities Inc. in New York. “This will slow down growth and cut short the hiking cycle, and the Fed may have to reverse a hike or two in 2024.”

Concern about economic overheating and a heavy-handed Fed response have mounted this year as U.S. inflation has accelerated. Some investors see the Ukraine crisis adding to these pressures as the prospect of tightening oil supply pushes up energy prices. U.S. two-year break-even rates -- a Treasury-market gauge of inflation expectations -- climbed to a record high this month.

Fed officials have so far shown little appetite for a big move at the start of their hiking cycle. Still, market hawks found their case bolstered this week by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who said a 50-basis-point increase may be on the table if inflation comes in too high. Her comments echo those of St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Read More: Bond Traders’ U.S. Inflation Outlook Hits Record as Oil Rallies

Concern the Fed will hike rates rapidly enough to choke off growth have caused the eurodollar curve to invert. Yields on December 2024 contracts are now 19 basis points below those for a year earlier, signaling traders see a greater than 70% chance the U.S. central bank will trim borrowing costs in 2024.

The yield curve is also flashing concern about slower long-term growth. The spread between yields on two- and 10-year notes shrank to the narrowest since April 2020 this week. Moreover, market pricing for the longer-term neutral policy rate is now about 2%, versus the Fed’s median projection of 2.5%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.