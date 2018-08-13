(Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are showing little concern that the Turkey-induced turmoil spreading across emerging markets will extend stateside. Yields held steady Monday and strategists saw limited potential for a surge in safe-haven demand.

While Treasuries posted modest gains last week, they’re still trading well within recent ranges as the market exhibits scant sign of a flight-to-quality bid, even as Turkey remains defiant in the face of a growing financial crisis and nations from Argentina to South Africa start to feel the stress. The 10-year yield was virtually unchanged Monday, while Bank of America Corp.’s MOVE Index, a measure of volatility, remains below its one-year average.

“There’s a little more willingness today in the market to think that the situation in Turkey might not be systemic,” said Subadra Rajappa, a rates strategist at Societe Generale SA.

Monday’s holding pattern leaves the benchmark 10-year yield hovering around 2.87 percent, roughly 10 basis points off last week’s peak. That’s still well shy of the last globally-driven market squall in May, when Italy’s struggle to form a government helped push the U.S. benchmark down to 2.78 percent.

Action in the front end of the Treasury curve has also been relatively muted as investors see little evidence that the Federal Reserve will tap the breaks on its policy-tightening plans as a result of the emerging-market ructions. Traders continue to almost fully price in a rate increase at the Federal Open Market Committee’s September meeting, based on fed funds futures pricing.

For the time being, investors are on the lookout for potential signs the selloff of Turkish assets can stabilize, which could send the 10-year yield tracking back toward the 3 percent level it rejected earlier this month, Rajappa said.

The strength of the U.S. economy is likely to keep the Fed moving ahead, unless a more severe downturn in global markets starts to impact financial conditions at home, she added.

“Fundamentally, the momentum seems to be there for the third quarter,” Rajappa said.

