(Bloomberg) -- Perceptions of risk are diverging in perplexing ways among asset classes.

Volatility in bonds is whipping up just as it trails off in stocks. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of costs for Treasury options, rose in four of the last five weeks. A similar measure for equities, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, fell for three straight weeks. The MOVE’s premium over the VIX has widened this month to the most since 2009.

A straightforward takeaway is that it all bodes poorly for shareowners: that the dislocation will even out via another round of painful convulsions in equities. Another says measurements are being distorted in stocks because professional traders are shunning options, on which the VIX is based. Yet another sees mismatched timelines, where stocks priced in more bad news than other assets during their $15 trillion wipeout in the first half.

Whatever the reason, the situation is adding to pressure on investors trying to sort out everything from recession odds and the Federal Reserve’s plans to Wednesday’s data on US inflation and the coming earnings season.

“There is so much noise out there and if we do have a recession it will be an unorthodox one given strength in areas like jobs,” said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group. “A lot of conflicting market signals make it harder to predict where Treasury yields will head next, likely keeping MOVE elevated. Meanwhile, equities are arguably less risky now.”

The MOVE spiked more than 50 points in the first six months of the year as traders ratcheted up rate hike wagers amid red-hot inflation, sending government bonds to their biggest decline in decades. Rate volatility has been exacerbated by dwindling liquidity.

Yet even with ebbing inflation expectations and sinking commodity prices, the MOVE has stayed elevated while Treasury yields retreated some and segments of the curve inverted in a warning of a potential recession. The volatility gauge last week jumped to the highest level since the 2020 pandemic crisis.

The VIX has shown more sanguineness. While having stayed above its historic average for most of the year, the equity volatility index peaked at 36 in March and has since fallen to near 27.

To Bank of America Corp. strategists including Gonzalo Asis, the divergence is a sign that the stock market is “underpricing” recession risks. By the team’s model, the spread between rates and equity volatility has widened to levels not seen since at least 2000.

“The gap is unsustainable, in our view, and will likely narrow through higher equity vol, particularly if we continue to move toward recession,” the strategists wrote in a note. “Recessions are painful for equities and hardly discounted in advance, suggesting scope for more downside from here.”

But going by the tally of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the stock market has reflected more stress than most assets. Rather than comparing asset volatility as BofA did, JPMorgan strategists led by Marko Kolanovic studied price returns across assets. They found that as of Friday, the S&P 500 priced in a 72% probability of a recession, odds that exceed those for all bonds, from Treasuries to high-yield corporate debt. They trail only base metals.

In the eyes of Kolanovic, all the recession angst is premature, particularly given Friday’s stronger-than-expected US jobs report. The fact that stocks have reflected more downside risk in the economy is why the strategist recommends investors stick to risky assets like equities and commodities.

“We are at an unusual juncture as we find ourselves concerned about a return to high inflation and yet also vexed by recession fears,” Kolanovic wrote in a note Monday. “While growth risks are elevated, our base case looks for an acceleration in global growth in the second half of the year, led by China, and a moderation in inflationary forces that should allow central banks to pivot.”

As baffling as it all looked, there is one theory that explains the jarring signals between the cash and options market. And that is, with the S&P 500 sinking as much as 24% from its January peak and investors from hedge funds and computer-driven traders having slashed their equity exposures, demand for protection is relatively subdued. Add in a pivot to short sales over put options for hedging, and it’s a recipe for a tame VIX.

Stuck between inflation angst and recession scare, Treasury bonds have suddenly become the source of 2022’s market turmoils. The trajectory is hard to predict given the murky outlook, according to Brian Donlin, an equity derivatives strategist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

“The moves in rates have been absurd,” Donlin said. “Nobody is sure how this is going to play out.”

