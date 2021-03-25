(Bloomberg) -- The downgrade of a major property firm has deepened investor concern about China’s debt-laden real estate sector, as defaults among onshore corporate borrowers surge to a record high.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co. dollar bonds have plunged and its shares this week spiraled into the longest streak of losses in nearly a decade. Declines accelerated after the firm issued a profit warning and Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating on the company, citing concerns that included the firm’s weakened ability to access funding.

Property developers are among the firms most likely to be affected by a fresh government drive to deleverage. Corporate defaults have soared to 32.4 billion yuan ($5 billion) in March, set to be the highest monthly tally on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg dating back to 2014. More than half of missed payments in the period came from the property sector.

What’s the company

Founded in the southern city of Xiamen in 1994, Yuzhou has since transformed itself into a national entity with dual-headquarters in Shanghai and Shenzhen. In a China Real Estate Information Corp. list of China’s 200 biggest developers ranked by contracted sales, Yuzhou ranked 37th.

Yuzhou tapped international capital markets to help fund its expansion, with an initial public offering in Hong Kong in 2009. The developer is also a frequent borrower in the offshore debt market, with some $5.8 billion in dollar bonds outstanding, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

What’s happening:

Both shares and bonds of Yuzhou have slumped after the developer issued a warning this week that its 2020 profit likely dropped “significantly.” A rating downgrade by Moody’s Tuesday increased the selling pressure.

One of its dollar bonds due in 2027 is on track for its biggest weekly drop to about 90 cents on the dollar since pricing in January. However, its dollar bond due this May is indicated at about par, which suggests investors don’t have concerns about the firm’s imminent financial prospects. But the profit warning was unexpected, say analysts.

Yuzhou attributed its 2020 profit weakness to pandemic-related delays on certain projects and the impact of national regulatory measures cooling selling prices. Its most recent earnings report showed net profit fell 38% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier.

The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request to comment on its profit warning and rating downgrade.

Why does it matter:

The Moody’s downgrade will deepen investor worries about the broader real estate sector, as avenues of funding tighten amid Beijing’s push to rein in excessive debt expansion.

China Fortune Land Development Co. became the nation’s first real estate firm to suffer a default in the dollar bond market since the government launched its “three red lines” directive. The introduction of those metrics for some firms weighed on the sector as a whole because they signal Beijing is going to keep clamping down on property companies’ borrowing.

On the basis of contracted sales, Yuzhou is bigger than China Fortune Land, which ranked 47th last year.

A debt binge by Chinese builders has been a driver of rising house prices, and signs of stress will be a concern to regulators keen on reining in excessive credit and shutting down insolvent borrowers.

What do ratings agencies say:

Moody’s downgraded Yuzhou’s corporate family rating deeper into junk territory Tuesday, cutting the grade to B1 from Ba3, citing uncertainty over its ability to deliver pre-sold projects on time as credit conditions in China tighten. Yuzhou’s rating outlook was also cut to negative from stable.

Moody’s also cited Yuzhou’s strong reliance on sales from joint ventures and associates that limits its corporate transparency. While the firm had sufficient internal resources to cover its maturing debt and committed land payments over the coming year, its key credit metrics are expected to stay weak over the next 12 to 18 months, according to the analysts.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Yuzhou to B+ from BB- in April last year saying leverage was unlikely to recover over the next 12 months after it deteriorated in 2019, before withdrawing the rating at the issuer’s request a month later.

What are traders watching next:

Investors are monitoring whether concerns over what appear to be signs of financial pressure at Yuzhou will spill over into the broader sector.

Yuzhou and its subsidiaries have $352 million outstanding on a dollar bond due May 11, and three onshore notes due August and September, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Its borrowing costs are set to rise following the downgrade, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts note. The firm tapped the offshore market for a $562 million green note in early January.

In the aftermath of the downgrade, Central China Real Estate Ltd.’s dollar bond due 2025 tumbled to fresh lows since pricing in January. Some weaker Chinese dollar bonds have been under pressure in recent weeks as defaults in the sector surge.

Anything Else?

