(Bloomberg) -- Rational AG, the German canteen appliances supplier facing a surprise ouster from the DAX Mid-Cap Index, anticipates a swift return to the gauge once it meets compliance rules on the makeup of its audit committee, its investor relations head said.

Rational is set to exit the MDAX on March 18 after exchange operator Deutsche Börse AG said it no longer complies with German rules governing the audit committee, headed by deputy supervisory board chairman Hans Maerz, according to index changes announced late on Tuesday.

The code stipulates that the audit committee members must be independent, which is deemed to be no longer the case for anyone who has served in the position for more than 12 years, Deutsche Boerse said. Since Maerz, who joined the audit committee in September 2011, will be stepping down after the May 8 annual shareholders meeting, the company should be in compliance again, making Rational a candidate at the next index review in June, IR head Stefan Arnold said.

“We assume that we will return to the MDAX if the criterion is met,” Arnold said.

The same fate befell mechanical engineering company Krones AG, which was ousted from the MDAX in September 2023 after its audit committee was no longer deemed to be independent, only to return to the index three months later.

Rational shares fell as much as 5.5%, the most intraday since May 2023, in German trading. Biotechnology company MorphoSys AG, which agreed to be bought by Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in February, is set to take the company’s place on the MDAX.

