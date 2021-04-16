(Bloomberg) -- Cuba’s 8th Communist Party Congress that kicked off Friday made it official: That Raul Castro, late leader Fidel Castro’s brother, plans to step down as party chief, ending his family’s six-decade grip of the communist island.

Castro, 89, had announced at the previous party congress in 2016 that he would retire from his post as the party’s first secretary this year, likely ceding his position to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Once effective, the resignation will mark the first time since the 1959 revolution that there hasn’t been a Castro at the helm of the party ruling the Caribbean island of 11 million people.

The hand-off comes as Cuba has seen its economy hammered by the pandemic and longstanding U.S. sanctions. Its primary financial backer, Venezuela, is also in the midst of an economic collapse, making it an unreliable ally.

Cuba’s economy shrank 11% in 2020. Economy Minister Alejandro Gil has forecast it will rebound 6% to 7% this year.

Diaz-Canel, who took office in 2018, has been pushing dramatic economic reforms since January, including ending a dual currency system. That move was seen as an economic necessity but has sapped purchasing power and decimated savings at a time when some basic goods are running scarce.

The reforms have has also included wage and price hikes, and opening up more sectors of the economy to the entrepreneurial class -- loosening the state’s stranglehold on business.

The economic downturn, combined with the pandemic, have exposed the state’s weakness and helped fuel social unrest.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.