(Bloomberg) -- EssilorLuxottica SA agreed to buy GrandVision NV in a deal that values the smaller Dutch eyecare retailer at 7.1 billion euros ($7.9 billion) and brings the Ray-Ban sunglass brand and Vision Express prescription centers under the same roof.

The Franco-Italian company agreed to pay 28 euros a share for investment firm HAL’s roughly 77% stake. HAL is controlled by the Dutch billionaire Van der Vorm family. Following the completion of the deal, EssilorLuxottica will be obliged to make an offer for the rest of GrandVision’s shares.

The price represents a 33% premium to GrandVision’s closing price on July 16, the day before Bloomberg reported that the companies were in talks. GrandVision shares have been traded in Amsterdam since its 2015 initial public offering, which valued the company at about 5 billion euros.

The deal was announced as EssilorLuxottica reported first-half earnings that beat analysts’ estimates. The company also said the offer price will increase to 28.42 euros a share if the acquisition doesn’t close within 12 months.

The deal adds more than 7,000 stores, operating under retail brands including Brilleland and For Eyes, in more than 40 countries to EssilorLuxottica chains like LensCrafters and Pearle Vision. EssilorLuxottica said it expects completion within 12 to 24 months.

The move comes only weeks after EssilorLuxottica defused a leadership dispute that weighed on its shares. The company, formed through the merger of France’s Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica, said in May that it would seek a new chief executive officer -- an effort to find a compromise between Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio and Vice Chairman Hubert Sagnieres.

Their dispute flared up after the companies sealed their merger last year, with Del Vecchio saying he wanted to appoint his deputy as CEO and Sagnieres countering that the Italian was making false statements in an effort to seize control of the group.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ruth David in London at rdavid9@bloomberg.net;Tommaso Ebhardt in Milan at tebhardt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, Jeff Sutherland

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.