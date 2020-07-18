(Bloomberg) --

EssilorLuxottica SA, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, says it has initiated legal proceedings in the Netherlands to obtain information from takeover target GrandVision N.V. on how it managed the business during the coronavirus crisis.

The company is also trying to assess whether GrandVision “has breached its obligations under the support agreement,” according to a statement on Saturday.

EssilorLuxottica said that despite “repeated requests,” Grandvision had failed to provide the information on a voluntary basis, so it had to resort to legal proceedings.

Last month, EssilorLuxottica was said to be committed to its proposed 7.3 billion-euro ($8.3 billion) purchase of GrandVision, with European antitrust authorities reviewing the transaction.

