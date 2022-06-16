(Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio said he’s not investing in debt assets and steering clear of countries at risk of domestic strife or international war.

The billionaire hedge fund founder said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he is instead buying assets offering protection against inflation. Dalio, the co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates LP, is also focusing on countries in good economic health and politically stable.

On central banks, their attempt to rein in inflation will damage the economy, even if their previous attempts to boost citizens’ purchasing power by creating more debt and money hasn’t increased productivity, according to Dalio.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve lifted borrowing costs the most since 1994 to get inflation under control.

