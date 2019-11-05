Ray Dalio says the 'world has gone mad' with so much free money

Ray Dalio didn’t mince words in a post on LinkedIn about the paradox of free money in the global economy he titled “The World Has Gone Mad and the System Is Broken.”

“At the same time as money is essentially free for those who have money and creditworthiness, it is essentially unavailable to those who don’t have money and creditworthiness, which contributes to the rising wealth, opportunity, and political gaps,” the billionaire founder of investment management firm Bridgewater Associates wrote.

The essay echoed comments he made earlier in the day at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut, where he said economic inequality had become a “national emergency.”

