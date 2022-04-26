(Bloomberg) -- Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies Corp. cut its 2022 sales forecast, citing the impact of global sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Revenue this year will be $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion, down $750 million from the prior range, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts had expected $69.1 billion, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Raytheon reaffirmed its profit and cash-flow forecasts.

The revised outlook highlights the impact of the commercial aerospace industry’s broad withdrawal from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and the sweeping sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its European allies. Raytheon halted the Russia sales and support services at its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit and Collins Aerospace aircraft components business in early March.

Raytheon’s shares fell 1.6% as of 7:13 a.m. in premarket trading in New York. The stock gained 16% this year through Monday’s close, easily outpacing the 9.9% decline in the S&P 500.

