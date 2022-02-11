Raytheon Is Target of U.S. Criminal Probe Into Hiring Practices

(Bloomberg) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. is a target of an antitrust investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into hiring practices in the aerospace industry, the company said in a securities filing.

The aerospace and defense giant was recently advised that it is a target of the criminal probe, and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Friday filing.

Raytheon said it received a grand jury subpoena in 2019 as part of an investigation into alleged agreements not to solicit or hire employees in violation of U.S. competition laws.

The investigation has focused on alleged hiring restrictions between the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company’s Pratt & Whitney division and some of the jet-engine unit’s suppliers. The probe also has sought information about its Collins Aerospace avionics business.

No criminal charge has been filed against the company or its affiliates, the filing said.

A Raytheon spokesman declined to comment beyond the filing.

The company’s shares pared after-hours gains to trade little changed. Raytheon rose less than 1% at the close Friday as defense contractors escaped a broader market slump.

