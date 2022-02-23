(Bloomberg) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. will delay shipping roughly 70 jet engines to Airbus SE in the first quarter, hamstrung by a shortage of metal castings from suppliers.

The aerospace and defense giant’s Pratt & Whitney engine unit will make up those shipments as the year progresses, Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said Wednesday at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

The highly specialized components are just some of the parts causing concern in Raytheon’s network of roughly 13,000 suppliers. About 380 of the aerospace giant’s parts makers are a “cause for some level of concern,” he said. The company has its own personnel at roughly 280 of those companies to ensure that deliveries stay on schedule.

Read more: Boeing Bet on Building Jets Rests on Fragile Suppliers

The bottleneck highlights supply-chain turmoil that is frustrating key suppliers to Airbus and Boeing Co. as the planemakers plan to dial up output of new passenger jets in the coming years. Raytheon nevertheless is confident that it will be able to meet the higher rates of narrow-body production planned by Airbus and Boeing in 2022.

“We fully believe those numbers are sustainable,” Hayes said. “The demand for narrow-bodies has recovered.”

The engine delays are likely to pinch results at the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company, though only at the beginning of the year, Hayes said. “We’re still confident in the Pratt numbers, but that will hold down growth in the first quarter.”

Raytheon was little changed at $93.44 at 12:05 p.m. in New York, while Airbus’s American depositary receipts rose less than 1% to $32.21.

