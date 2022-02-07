(Bloomberg) -- Three senior executives in Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s missiles division have left the company, shaking up the aerospace giant’s largest defense business.

The departure of the unit’s chief financial officer, vice president of contracts and general counsel were announced in an internal email seen by Bloomberg. The email, sent by Raytheon Missiles & Defense President Wesley Kremer on Jan. 28, called it a “significant change” but didn’t say why the executives had left. A new CFO for the business was named and a search is underway for the other positions.

Raytheon fell 2.7% in after-hours trading following the Bloomberg News report.

The exits come as Raytheon faces an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into cost reporting and other financial matters involving defense contracts at the missiles division dating back several years, before Raytheon’s 2020 merger with United Technologies. The company has said it received two criminal subpoenas as part of the probe, and that it doesn’t believe the inquiry will have a material adverse impact on its financial condition.

Jennifer Reed, Raytheon’s vice president of investor relations, said on a Jan. 25 earnings call that the company had made progress in its internal investigation into the matter. Reed also said that Raytheon anticipates “a probable risk of liabilities for damages, interest and penalties” associated with the probe, and that the company has set aside $290 million in reserves, roughly double what it had earmarked previously.

Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the Justice Department, declined to comment on Monday about the status of the case.

The missiles unit is developing and making some of the Pentagon’s top strike weapons. Those include the Tomahawk cruise missile -- including a new anti-ship version, the Standard Missile family of Navy ship-self defense missiles, and a new interceptor intended to stop hypersonic weapons.

(Updates with stock activity in third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.