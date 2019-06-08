Raytheon, United Technologies in Talks to Merge, WSJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- Raytheon Co. and United Technologies Corp. are in talks to merge to create an aerospace and defense industry giant, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The all-stock deal could be announced in the coming days, the newspaper said. The companies have a combined market capitalization of $166 billion.

Such a deal wouldn’t affect United Technologies’ planned spinoffs, the Journal said.

