(Bloomberg) -- When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shifted to a more neutral policy stance last week, expectations rose Down Under that Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock would follow suit. She did no such thing.

Instead, the RBA issued a warning on Tuesday that “a further increase in interest rates cannot be ruled out,” wrongfooting markets and prompting traders to scale back rate-cut bets.

That’s despite inflation in Australia slowing and the RBA’s forecasts, also released Tuesday, showing it returning to the 2-3% target in 2025, even based on an assumed lower cash rate.

So why is Bullock seemingly standing apart from Powell and her other global counterparts? Following are three potential reasons.

Market Management

A major factor is she had the advantage of observing the market reaction to the Fed and other central banks when they removed rate-hike language from their statements.

The RBA’s warning over further tightening seems to have paid off, with Australia so far avoiding the frenzy of rate-cut speculation that erupted in the US and Europe and loosened financial conditions considerably. The last thing Bullock wanted to do is risk allowing markets to undermine RBA efforts to tame inflation pressures.

But a further hike is unlikely given the RBA anticipates inflation will fall back into the target band next year, even though its forecasts are based on an assumed cash rate of 3.9% in December this year, compared with the current 4.35%. As a result, it would require a serious price resurgence to resume tightening, according to Sean Keane, chief strategist for Asia Pacific at JB Drax Honore.

“The RBA’s rate hike threat thus looks very much like a tool that the bank is using,” he said.

Offshore Uncertainty

Then there are geopolitical challenges: war in the former Soviet Union and the Middle East and a US election that may see Donald Trump returned to the White House. Given global shocks of recent years, policymakers are right to be cautious about offshore risks.

The obvious immediate threat to inflation is from disruption to global supply chains that move through the Red Sea. More Houthi attacks on shipping or a widening of conflict in the Middle East could refuel inflation, particularly if energy prices take off.

Jonathan Kearns, a former RBA official who is now chief economist at Challenger Ltd., said Australia could be more vulnerable to a renewed upswing in prices as it has done less than others.

The Australian central bank’s 4.25 percentage points of tightening is 1 point less than the Fed and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

“There is key evidence that monetary policy has not been sufficiently tight,” he said. “Assessing the level of the cash rate suggests there are significant risks to the disinflation path and interest rate outlook.”

Fiscal Function

The RBA’s rate-hike warning may also have been a message to state and national governments for caution on fiscal policy. Gareth Aird at Commonwealth Bank of Australia detected a possible signal to governments that it’s too early to declare victory over inflation.

UBS Group AG Economist George Tharenou listed his fiscal worries:

Booming public spending

Large increases in regulated as well as public sector wages

Likely significant fiscal stimulus in the Australian government and state government budgets in mid-2024

Household tax cuts from July worth more than A$20 billion, or about 0.75% of nominal GDP, that are skewed to lower-income earners who have a higher marginal propensity to consume

