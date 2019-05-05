(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

For the first time since Philip Lowe took the helm of Australia’s central bank in 2016 there’s a real chance he may cut interest rates, making him the first in the developed world to do so this cycle

President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on China to finalize a trade deal during talks in Washington this week by threatening to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of the Asian nation’s sales to the world’s largest economy, and impose new import taxes

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who pledged early in his tenure to speak in “plain English” and improve the central bank’s public communications, is finding it tough to deliver a clear message

Singapore is making “good progress” and has “promising leads” on brokering much-needed infrastructure projects across Southeast Asia, a senior official said

Indonesia’s economy probably maintained momentum in the first quarter, helped by solid spending that was further boosted as elections were held across the country

