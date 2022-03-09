(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank said Thursday that Deputy Governor Guy Debelle will step down from his position effective March 16.

Debelle, who sits on the Reserve Bank’s policy-setting board, will join Fortescue Future Industries in June, the RBA said in a statement. Debelle is also part of a regulatory climate change working group and is the chair of the global foreign exchange committee.

“I have often spoken about the opportunities for business to help address climate change. This new position gives me the opportunity to make a significant contribution in this area,” Debelle said in a statement.

Debelle’s replacement will be appointed by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

