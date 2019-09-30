(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

While most economists predict the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates to a new record low on Tuesday, there are a number of factors that suggest policy makers may spur an Aussie dollar rally

The Trump administration has issued a partial -- and qualified -- denial to the revelation that it is discussing imposing limits on U.S. investments in Chinese companies and financial markets

Whether Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be remembered as a success could well hinge on how the country’s economy weathers what happens today

Europe’s job market is giving some hope to the region’s economic story, which has been dominated by a deepening slump in manufacturing that’s tipped Germany close to recession

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s quest for Turkey’s economic rebirth is already struggling to keep its numbers straight

The Kuala Lumpur-based Asia School of Business is launching a full-time Master of Central Banking degree, for budding policy makers with a spare $88,000

