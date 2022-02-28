(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia said it will remain “patient” as it assesses risks stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting jolt to energy prices.

The central bank -- as expected -- kept its cash rate at a record low 0.1% on Tuesday, Governor Philip Lowe said in a post-meeting statement, having last month ended a government bond-buying program.

“The war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty,” Lowe said. “Inflation in parts of the world has increased sharply due to large increases in energy prices and disruptions to supply chains at a time of strong demand.”

The Australian dollar was little changed after the decision, trading at 72.54 U.S. cents at 2:34 p.m. in Sydney.

Russia last week invaded its western neighbor, sending energy prices soaring and spurring turmoil on global markets. On the domestic front, Lowe has maintained a dovish stance, in contrast with developed world counterparts who are either preparing to raise rates to counter inflation or have already done so.

Lowe cites weak wage growth to argue inflation is unlikely to return sustainably to the RBA’s 2-3% target for a while yet. As a result, he says, the central bank has time before hiking.

“There are uncertainties about how persistent the pick-up in inflation will be given recent developments in global energy markets and ongoing supply-side problems,” Lowe said in the statement. “At the same time, wages growth remains modest and it is likely to be some time yet before growth in labour costs is at a rate consistent with inflation being sustainably at target.”

His comments follow recent remarks by Federal Reserve policy makers, who have played down the idea of delaying rate liftoff this month due to Ukraine. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said over the weekend it’s too early to judge the overall economic impact of the crisis, though persistent uncertainty will likely drag on investment and consumption.

Economists worry the war will exacerbate global supply-chain disruptions, further fanning inflation that is already surging in economies from the U.S. to New Zealand.

Australia has limited trade links with Russia and Ukraine, at just 0.2% of total exports and imports in 2021, with services trade “negligible,” according to economists at St George Bank. They say there could be some short-term uptick in prices of wheat and natural gas.

In response to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, financial markets have pared back the chances of a May RBA rate rise, but as of Tuesday morning were pricing in two hikes in six months’ time. Most economists see rate liftoff in August.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, due out Wednesday, is likely to reinforce views that Australia’s $1.5 trillion economy is on a strong path to recovery following a contraction in the third quarter.

