(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan received timely insight on how yield curve control can end badly following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s review of its abandoned yield target.

With the BOJ’s cap on yields under increasing strain as market players bet against it and other central banks raise interest rates, the RBA review spells out the dangers of sticking with a target beyond its sell-by date.

The RBA on Tuesday characterized its exit from the YCC as disorderly and said it caused reputational damage as the bank held on to a target that market players no longer believed in. The fallout could lessen the effectiveness of future commitments by the bank, the RBA added.

While the BOJ has so far shown that its longer-running framework is far more resilient than Australia’s and has many important differences, the RBA review still shows the pitfalls of lacking flexibility and the power of markets to overwhelm the best intentions of central bankers.

“The takeaway from the RBA is that the exit from YCC is going to be very difficult,” said Hiroaki Muto, economist at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Japan’s central bank spent a record 10.9 trillion yen ($80.7 billion) last week to defend its 0.25% cap on 10-year Japanese government debt as it held firm to its rock-bottom rates to support the economy. The BOJ has been targeting yields since September 2016 after concluding that it needed a more sustainable policy framework than quantitative easing.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda insisted after the meeting last week that the BOJ’s control of yields was not under threat.

“We can maintain our yield curve control even if yields rise abroad” by buying as many bonds as needed and conducting fixed-rate buying operations, Kuroda said.

At the height of Kuroda’s aggressive program to generate inflation, the BOJ was buying around 80 trillion yen of bonds annually. Were that level to be reached again and stay there while defending YCC, the key argument that the framework is more sustainable than QE would be difficult to defend.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is already seeing how public angst over rising prices is eating into its popularity as the weak yen that partly stems from the BOJ’s control of yields inflates already soaring energy and import prices. Should Kishida run out of patience with the yen’s slide, political pressure might force tweaks or the end of YCC before bond bears get a chance to topple it.

Kishida and Kuroda met Monday and maintained their united stance on concern over the yen and monetary policy for now.

The RBA said it spent A$36 billion ($25.1 billion) protecting its three-year yield target over a roughly 20-month period until giving up a handful of days before officially announcing its scrapping in November. While that amounted to only 10% of the RBA’s pandemic bond-buying, which included a QE program, the linking of the target to forward guidance was among the factors that limited the flexibility of the measure.

The RBA also said it should have tried to model a wider range of scenarios when formulating policy during the pandemic so it could respond more flexibly to changes in the outlook and avoid triggering massive volatility in markets when it started normalizing policy.

“YCC is a very powerful and effective policy when you are trying to shore up the economy,” Muto said. “But trying to exit when it’s no longer required inevitably involves market disturbance.”

