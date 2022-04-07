(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia said it was keeping a close eye on rising mortgage indebtedness with a particular focus on high debt-to-income lending, warning borrowers need to be prepared for interest-rate increases.

“Medium-term systemic risks remain elevated,” the RBA said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Review released in Sydney Friday. “It is important that lending standards do not slip and that borrowing and lending decisions are resilient to higher interest rates and the potential for falls in housing prices and/or real incomes.”

Australia’s financial system remains resilient and the country’s banks are well capitalized and loan arrears are low, the RBA said, while adding that “highly indebted borrowers could struggle with rising interest rates and expenses.”

The central bank’s warning comes as money markets and economists predict a rate increase as early as June, which would be the first since 2010, against the backdrop of surging property prices fueled by ultra-low borrowing costs. Traders predict that, in its efforts to contain inflation, the RBA’s cash rate could rise to 2% by year’s end from the current 0.1%.

The bank said today that future rate increases could weigh on asset prices and lenders must consider the potential for house price falls, particularly for loans with high loan-to-value ratios.

The FSR said modeling showed that a 200 basis point increase in interest rates from the current record low would reduce real housing prices by around 15% over two years.

“The increased share of new housing loans with a high debt to income ratio indicates that some new loans could be relatively risky,” it said.

The RBA noted that the share of new lending with a DTI above 6 is at around one-quarter of all new loans, “noticeably higher” than one year earlier. Around 60% of the increase since early 2021 has been for loans with ratios between 6 and 7, it added.

To help mitigate potential financial stability risks associated with lending to highly indebted households, the country’s prudential regulator has strengthened its oversight of individual banks, the RBA said.

The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority also recently completed a consultation with lenders on plans to require them to be “operationally ready” to implement limits on high DTI, high loan-to-value ratios, investor or interest-only lending, or a combination of any two of these metrics, the RBA added.

Among other issues in the review of the financial system, the central bank found:

The financial resilience of the household sector as a whole has improved since the onset of the pandemic

Securitization data suggest that the median excess payment buffer for owner-occupiers with a variable-rate loan was equivalent to around 21 months’ worth of scheduled payments in February 2022, up from 10 months’ worth at the start of the pandemic

If interest rates were to increase by 200 basis points, current excess payments would be equivalent to just under 19 months of scheduled payments for households

For the small number of borrowers who are currently experiencing repayment difficulties, liaison with banks indicates that the vast majority had been experiencing problems prior to the pandemic

Australian financial institutions are well positioned to manage rising interest rates

Cyber attacks have become more frequent and more sophisticated in recent years and can have systemic implications

