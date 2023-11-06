(Bloomberg) -- In a statement after the November policy meeting on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said:

Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks. In making its decisions, the Board will continue to pay close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in domestic demand, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market. The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome.

