(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is “very committed” to containing inflation, Deputy Governor Michele Bullock told economists, even as the bank’s latest forecasts show headline consumer prices will remain above its 2-3% target through 2024.

“Don’t doubt our resolve that if we get some particular bad news on inflation, and if all the reasons we think we are different on wages turns out we’re not, then don’t doubt our resolve to increase interest rates quite quickly,” Bullock said in response to a question after a speech Wednesday evening.

The RBA’s No.2 official was pushing back against queries about its commitment to the target after the central bank’s updated quarterly forecasts were released Friday. Australian policy makers have differentiated themselves from global peers by slowing the pace of rate hikes and trying to keep the economy growing and unemployment contained while restraining inflation.

“This idea that somehow we are being soft and we’re not moving as quickly as others and we haven’t got the result. I don’t get that argument,” Bullock told a gathering of Australian business economists at their annual dinner.

Bullock, in her speech, reaffirmed the RBA’s view that further rate rises will be needed, and that the size and timing would depend on economic data.

The central bank predicts headline inflation will peak at 8% this year before cooling to 3.25% at the end of 2024.

The RBA is in the midst of its sharpest tightening cycle in a generation, raising the cash rate to 2.85% this month from a record-low 0.1% in May. Like other central banks, it’s trying to gain control of inflation before it becomes entrenched in household expectations.

However, the RBA downshifted to quarter percentage-point hikes in October, making Australia a global outlier as from Washington to Wellington policy makers are pressing ahead with large rate increases to crush inflation, irrespective of the economic cost.

“We have moved as quickly as others because we move every month,” Bullock said, defending the return to smaller rises.

Bullock, in her speech to economists, acknowledged “inflation is too high” and is increasingly broad based. Still, there are “good reasons” to think the economy is approaching the peak of inflation this cycle, she said, pointing to a range of global factors that are unwinding and easing price pressures.

Bullock highlighted myriad uncertainties in her address, including Russia’s war on Ukraine and a slowdown in Australia’s top trading partner, China. The outlook for domestic wage and price-setting behavior and household consumption also need close watching, she said.

So far, Australia’s A$2.2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) economy is weathering the rate rises and escalating inflation relatively well. Households spending is holding up and exports remain strong.

But cracks are appearing as a result of the tightening, with property prices falling and consumer confidence weak. Hiring is also beginning to stagnate, with the economy adding just 500 jobs in the past three employment reports.

Economists and financial markets expect the RBA to raise rates by another quarter-point at next month’s meeting, taking the cash rate to 3.1%.

