(Bloomberg) -- An independent review into Australia’s central bank will scrutinize how policy makers communicate interest rate decisions, said Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who expects to receive the final recommendations at the end of March.

“I think there’s a broader issue here about how the bank communicates the context for its decisions,” Chalmers said on Sunday, when asked to comment on a media report that Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe conducted a closed-door gathering with interest rate traders last week that reportedly drove a bond selloff.

“This is one of the things that I’ve been discussing with the RBA review panel. How they communicate their decisions and the context behind their decisions is one of the key focuses of that,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

While private events with market participants are not uncommon, critics say it gives the impression that bigger firms are gaining exclusive access to information.

The meeting with traders comes amid criticism of the RBA for not holding press conferences to communicate rate decisions. The central bank is in the midst of its fastest tightening cycle in a generation, having raised rates by 3.25 percentage points in nine consecutive meetings since May.

Earlier this month, the RBA hiked by a quarter-point, as expected, but surprised investors by saying more hikes are needed to crush stubbornly-high inflation.

The RBA has said Lowe did not provide any new information at the meeting that was not already in its rate decision statement.

Lowe has not made a public speech since Dec. 14 when the RBA was considering pausing its tightening cycle. The rate-setting board held its first meeting of 2023 on Feb. 7. Lowe attended the private event on Feb. 9, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The Bank of England ceased off-the-record briefings between members of its rate-setting committee and individual private financial institutions in 2021 as a step toward improving transparency.

Chalmers said he met with the review panel on Feb. 10. He expects to respond to the panel’s recommendations between March 31, when he expects to receive them, and May when the federal budget is released.

When asked about Governor Lowe’s reappointment, Chalmers reiterated that it would be considered nearer the middle of the year. Lowe’s current term expires in September.

“He’s got a hard job to do. He’s got to balance getting on top of this inflation challenge without crunching the economy,” Chalmers said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.