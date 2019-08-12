(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s back-to-back interest-rate cuts are flowing through the financial system and into the economy as they have in the past despite the cash rate’s low level, a senior Reserve Bank official said.

“The transmission of monetary policy in Australia to financial conditions is working in the usual way,” Christopher Kent, assistant governor for financial markets, said in the text of a speech. “In particular, the change in the stance of policy has underpinned the decline in risk-free rates along the yield curve. It has also contributed to a decline in the cost of funding in corporate bond markets, supported equity prices, and lowered the cost of funding for banks.”

Kent also told the Finance & Treasury Association in Sydney Tuesday that much of the reduction in banks’ funding costs has been passed through to business and household borrowers. The RBA’s cash rate currently stands at 1% and traders are pricing in another quarter-point cut this year and a further one in 2020 that would bring it to 0.5%.

He noted that expectations that the spike in commodity prices over the past year was likely to be short-lived -- as it was driven by a supply shock -- meant the gains impacted the currency less than in the past. Kent estimated that in trade-weighted terms the Aussie dollar was down about 7% over the past year; it was trading at 67.53 U.S. cents at 8:20 a.m. in Sydney, near the lowest level since 2009.

“Notwithstanding an easier stance of monetary policy globally, the decline in interest rates in Australia has contributed to the depreciation of the Australian dollar,” he said. “That broad-based easing in financial conditions in Australia will provide some additional support to demand in the period ahead.”

