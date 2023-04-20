You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Apr 20, 2023
RBA’s Lowe Defends Board, Reiterates Willingness to Keep Serving
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank Governor Philip Lowe pushed back against criticism of his rate-setting board by an external panel and reiterated that he’s willing to remain at the helm if offered an extension of his term.
An independent review of the Reserve Bank released Thursday recommended creating a new monetary policy board to help align it with international counterparts. The report found the current structure provides only “limited challenge” to the views of senior RBA officials.
RBA Review Calls for Expert Policy Panel, Fewer Meetings
Lowe welcomed all 51 recommendations, while saying that the review’s “description of how the board process works and the challenge in the boardroom that the panel has doesn’t particularly resonate with me.”
All nine members are “deeply engaged” in decision-making and bring a “great deal of expertise to the issues,” Lowe told reporters in Sydney. The RBA chief said the members “are probing, they challenge me and sometimes I speak last in the meetings.”
The board’s composition has drawn criticism as it includes only one economist among six independent directors who are mainly drawn from business — leaving them ill-equipped to oppose the bank’s views. Lowe, Deputy Governor Michele Bullock and Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy round out the nine members.
“The idea that the board members sit there meekly and accept the recommendations that I put to them is very far from the reality that I have lived as the governor,” Lowe said.
That aside, the governor praised the review and pledged to work constructively with Treasurer Jim Chalmers to implement the proposed changes.
Asked if he was hopeful of an extension after his current seven-year term expires in September, Lowe reiterated that he was willing to keep serving.
“If the government would like me to stay, I’m happy to stay,” he said. “But if they want to have someone else for the reasons you’re articulating, I’d perfectly understand that and have other things to do with my life.”
Chalmers earlier Thursday restated his intentions to announce a decision on the governor around mid-year.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
14:18
Ryan Reynolds on the similarities between acting and business
-
8:59
Dual income, no kids: Why some young Canadians are choosing this lifestyle
-
6:46
Will homes ever be affordable again in the Greater Toronto Area?
-
6:06
ChatGPT can decode fedspeak, predict stock moves from headlines
-
Should you fight an eviction?
-
6:08
Another earnings season is upon us. Here's what one expert is anticipating