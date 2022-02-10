(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia will remain patient on policy until it is confident that inflation is sustainably within its 2-3% target band, Governor Philip Lowe said, reinforcing his lower-for-longer interest-rate stance.

“I recognize that there is a risk to waiting but there is also a risk to moving too early,” Lowe said in his opening statement to a parliamentary panel via video-link on Friday. “Over the period ahead we have the opportunity to secure a lower rate of unemployment than was thought possible just a short while ago. Moving too early could put this at risk.”

The RBA remains an outlier in much of the developed world, where policy makers from the Federal Reserve to the Bank of England have either signaled plans to begin raising rates or already done so to combat surging inflation.

Lowe, in contrast, insists local consumer prices aren’t anywhere near as threatening as in nations like the U.S., particularly given domestic wage growth is expected to take time to pick up.

“We are committed to maintaining low and stable inflation and will do what is necessary to achieve this important goal,” he said. “The stronger the economy and the more upward pressure on prices and wages, the stronger will be the case for an increase in interest rates.”

