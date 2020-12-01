RBA’s Lowe Says Economy Is Recovering, But It Will Be ‘Bumpy’

(Bloomberg) -- Australian central bank chief Philip Lowe said the nation’s economy has turned a corner from its pandemic-inducted downturn, while reiterating that the recovery is likely to be a bumpy one.

Economic growth is expected to be “solidly positive” in the third and fourth quarters of this year and then expand 5% next year, the Reserve Bank of Australia governor told a parliamentary panel in Canberra Wednesday. Yet, unemployment is set to remain above 6% at the end of 2022, keeping wage and price pressures subdued, he said.

The outlook “cannot hide the reality that the recovery will be uneven and bumpy and that it will be drawn out,” Lowe told lawmakers. “Some parts of the economy are doing quite well, but others are in considerable difficulty.”

Lowe’s testimony comes after the RBA initiated a A$100 billion ($73.8 billion) bond-buying program and cut interest rates to 0.10% in November, joining much of the developed world with zero rates and quantitative easing. It’s aiming to capitalize on gains from Victoria state lifting restrictions following a severe Covid-19 outbreak, and a highly expansionary government budget in October.

The central bank is trying to spur hiring as it begins the long march toward a tighter labor market that’s needed to drive faster wage growth and return inflation to its 2-3% target. The jobless rate is currently 7% and the RBA expects it to rise to close to 8% as Victorians resume hunting for jobs.

Yet there are plenty of positive signs in the economy. Consumer confidence has been surging and record-low borrowing costs have revived the property market, which grew for a second straight month in November, expanding 0.7%.

While the RBA is paying close attention to property prices and household debt, “in the current environment, the bigger stability risk is a protracted period of high unemployment,” Lowe said. As households have been paying down debt over the past six months, “for the time being, the priority is employment.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.